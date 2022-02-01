Live Blog: Kansas City-area districts, organizations adjust to winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 6:40 p.m. | Kansas State University in Manhattan will close Wednesday with the exception of essential personnel.

Salina and Olathe campuses will have remote operations and instruction.

On-campus dining halls at the Manhattan campus will open at 8 a.m.

Schools districts and other organizations in the Kansas City area are making adjustments in preparation for a winter storm anticipated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools announced it will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and students won't be expected to log on virtually.

The University of Missouri - Kansas City will have classes virtually on Wednesday and potentially on Thursday. Students should look out for updates on Thursday classes.

The University of Kansas announced that its Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses will be closed Wednesday. All classes, including online classes, are canceled. The university currently plans to resume normal operations on Thursday.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County announced that Kansas City, Kansas, Municipal Court will also close both Wednesday and Thursday. Hearings scheduled for those two days will be continued and people will receive a notification in the mail with their new court date.

Jackson County Circuit will also close on Wednesday . Judicial officers can conduct court virtually if they chose to.

Lee's Summit Municipal Court will hold dockets virtually both Thursday and Friday.

City facilities in Blue Springs will also close on Wednesday . The Blue Springs City Hall, Vesper Hall Community Center, The Fieldhouse and municipal court will all be impacted.

Some facilities in Grandview will delay opening on Wednesday. This includes the View Community Center, Grandview City Hall and the DMV Licensing Office. They will all open at 10 a.m.

In response to the winter weather, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local jurisdiction.

KCMO is offering free parking in city garages to encourage people to move vehicles off of streets.