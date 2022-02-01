UMKC to go remote Wednesday, possibly Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City area prepares for a winter storm , schools and universities are beginning to decide if they will cancel in-person operations.

Monday, the University of Missouri announced it would go remote. Tuesday the University of Missouri - Kansas City followed suit.

"To provide advance notice for preparations, we have decided our campus will move to remote operations on Wednesday, Feb. 2," the university said in a letter to students and staff. "We will decide later whether to continue remote work on Thursday, so stay tuned."

No in person classes will be held, according to the letter, but certain groups of staff may still be required to be on campus.

