Kansas City family impacted by gun violence reacts to Ralph Yarl shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A family who lost their son nearly six years ago say the Ralph Yarl shooting triggered memories of when they lost 19-year-old Chris Hutson to a road rage shooting.

19-year-old Chris Hutson was driving down Holmes Road when John Young shot him. Hutson was on the phone with his parents, Carthesa and Christopher Hutson Sr. before he was killed.

“We have work to do,” said Carthesa Hutson, “this can happen in our city, this has happened in our city; it's happened to my son, it's happened to countless other people that stories haven't been told and now it's happened to Ralph."

The Hutson family has sought out help to heal their pain, but the ripple effects of Chris’ death still linger. They say race played a factor in their son’s death and they continue to have difficult conversations with their two other children.

"You have to have this conversation with your child like when you go outside, make sure you're not looking this way, make sure your hood is this way, make sure when you get stopped by the cops you have hands on the steering wheel, that's the conversation we have on our children,” said Carthesa.

Clay County prosecutors say they're investigating racial components in the case against Andrew Lester, the white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl for knocking on the wrong door.

“You try not to make every situation about our son, but it’s very triggering when you see children and kids that are just doing every day things, and then they don't come home,” said Christopher Hutson Sr.

Chris was an organ donor and saved the lives of countless people including Gary Dixon, who received Chris' heart.

The family will be joining other parents in a Lives on the Line protest, calling for an end to gun violence Thursday at 83rd and Stateline Road.

