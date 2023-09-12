Kansas City food scene will lose multiple staple eateries due to closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City food scene will be losing several staple eateries, after multiple restaurants announced they are closing to customers.

Some of these businesses will close temporarily or will operate in a reduced capacity, while others will shut down their kitchens for the foreseeable future.

The Mockingbird Lounge

For the past six-and-a-half years, the Mockingbird Lounge has served up brunch and craft cocktails in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. Owner Dan Castillo announced the restaurant and bar will be shutting its doors — and patio — to customers.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has made the Mockingbird what it is, past and present," owner Daniel Castillo shared on social media on Monday. "I couldn’t have done it alone and I deeply appreciate the time my employees, friends, family and customers have spent here."

Castillo says any businesses looking for great bartenders and staff members can contact him.

You Say Tomato

Another brunch joint, You Say Tomato near Union Hill in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Sunday that it will shift its focus to its catering business, which it describes as its "bread and butter."

The business shared Sunday that due to "changing business patterns, complicated staffing issues and family need," it will close its restaurant to regular business. You Say Tomato will remain open on Wednesday nights, alternating each week between dine-in or carry-out pizza dinners and cold carry-out meals.

"This was not an easy decision to make but as much as we love our customers (a LOT!), we really need to consolidate our resources and focus a little harder on our family," You Say Tomato stated in a Facebook post.

The final planned brunch dates are set for Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30, but the business shared it's open to the possibility of welcoming customers back one day.

Kaleidoscoops KC

From pizza nights, to dessert — ice cream shop Kaleidoscoops KC posted Monday evening that it won't be serving any sweet treats until further notice, unless it can raise $60,000 in 48 hours.

The Kansas City, Kansas, ice cream parlor first opened its doors in 2019, and owner April Redic told KSHB 41 News that she had the vision of creating a nostalgic ice cream shop where there's something for everyone.

“Don’t let hardships stop you or deter you," Redic told KSHB 41 News in 2021.

The Drunken Worm

The Drunken Worm, a Mexican restaurant that has operated in Westport since 2014, is closing permanently.

On Monday, the entrance to the building had a notice which read "Closed. Sorry friends, no más."

You can view KSHB 41's coverage on the Drunken Worm's closure HERE.

