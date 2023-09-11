'Sorry friends, no más': Kansas City’s Drunken Worm announces permanent closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in as many months, a mainstay of the W. 39th Street corridor has announced its permanent closure.

A sign posted on the front entrance of the Drunken Worm early Monday afternoon read "Closed. Sorry friends, no más."

In a since-deleted social media post Monday, the owners of the Drunken worm said the bar and grill is permanently closed has of Monday, Sept. 11.

The restaurant joins Genghis Khan Mongolian Grill as the two restaurants along W. 39th Street in the Volker Neighborhood to close.

The Drunken Worm had been in operation since 2014.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closing of the Drunken Worm on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023,” the now-deleted Facebook post read. “All of us at the Drunken Worm would like to thank the community for its support throughout the years and hope that the memories and friendships created at The Worm will ensure for years to come."

“We appreciate you all more than words can say," the post continued.

