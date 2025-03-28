Kansas City G.I.F.T. to hold Pitch Black Business Summit 2025 event

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Local nonprofit Kansas City G.I.F.T. (Generating Income For Tomorrow) is hosting Pitch Black Business Summit 2025, featuring a pitch competition where 10 Black-owned businesses will compete for up to $60,000 in funding.

The business summit is a cornerstone of Kansas City G.I.F.T.’s mission to close the racial wealth gap in Kansas City by empowering small, Black-owned businesses with grants and professional resources.

Brandon Calloway is the CEO and co-founder of the organization.

La'Nita Brooks Brandon Calloway, CEO/Co-founder Kansas City G.I.F.T

“GIFT is all about empowering Black entrepreneurs, specifically in the east side of Kansas City, help to create economic opportunity and close the racial wealth gap,” said Calloway. “We provide grant funding to Black businesses to help them grow, scale and create jobs. As well, we have a 7,500 square foot business center that provides a multitude of different educational services around entrepreneurship.”

The business finalists were selected from a pool of applicants, with five selected by the Kansas City G.I.F.T. board of directors and five chosen during a live drawing on Instagram.

Finalists:

1. The Combine

2. The Black Pantry

3. In Good Company

4. The Mutual Musician’s Foundation

5. Civic Saint

6. On The Rocks Gourmet Jams

7. AIMwell Yoga

8. Hive + Harvest

9. Taylor Made It

10. Integrity Martial Arts Academy

The competition is Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delta Athenaeum , 900 E. Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City, Mo.

KSHB reporter La’Nita Brooks spoke with two of the competing businesses ahead of Saturday's competition.

Alan Kneeland is the owner of The Combine KC, a restaurant and event space at East 29th Street and Troost Avenue.

La'Nita Brooks Alan Kneeland, Owner The Combine KC

“GIFT has always been one of those organizations that continuously comes to businesses on the east side, as well as just support a lot of Black-owned businesses,” said Kneeland. “So, since my inception they have always been here as a helping hand or a resource. This is going to mean everything. It’s going to help me be able to expand and be here for years to come. Not only for my business and my family, but for this community.”

Debonie Lewis is the CEO and founder of Aimwell Yoga. Her studio opened in August at East 55th Street and Troost Avenue.

Dale Messing Debonie Lewis, CEO/founder Aimwell Yoga

“We identify gaps in wellness, and we fill those gaps with accessibility,” said Lewis. “Our Kansas City GIFT pitch is really about educating the community on why yoga and wellness is important for us. We know that we got increased crime and violence. We know that our community is dying from preventable diseases. And unless we do something with our funding options, we cannot expect anything different with our results.”

Each business will pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of judges.

Grand Prize - $30,000

2nd Place - $20,000

3rd Place - $10,000

The event will also include Black-owned vendors and breakout sessions to help educate business owners. It will take place Saturday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Delta Athenaeum (900 E. Linwood Boulevard, Kansas City, MO).

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.

