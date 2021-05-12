Kansas City gas station sees surge in customers, says "no need to panic"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Managers at Fav Trip on Blue Ridge Boulevard have been seeing an influx of drivers filling up their gas tanks since late last week.

District Manager Mcclinton Luster said one driver purchased $400 worth of gas, the most he's ever seen one person buy.

Luster said he thinks people have been concerned about gas shortages locally due to the shortages happening across the southeast part of the country after a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline. Many gas stations have gone without fuel as drivers were quick to go out and fill up their tanks.

Luster said he's noticed a new sense of urgency at his station's pumps.

"You've got the normal folks that come in and get $5, they're getting $20 today," Luster said. "It's definitely increasing."

One driver told 41 Action News he wanted to fill up just to be safe.

Kansas City resident Darryl Leggs only purchased $20 in gas and said it's not necessary to get more than what you need.

"People are overreacting more than what they should. You can go get gas, but you don't need to spend $400 or $500, I mean the gas is here," Leggs said.

Luster said customers should not be worried about not having enough gas.

"Everything is running smoothly and we've got enough to get everyone what they need," Luster said. "No need to panic."

—