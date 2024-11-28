Kansas City group Neighbor2Neighbor gives thanks at annual Thanksgiving breakfast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for one group in Kansas City, Missouri, the saying means so much more, especially on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday, Neighbor2Neighbor hosted its annual Thanksgiving breakfast.

The group says it's not just a place for people experiencing homelessness to gather.

"It's a family environment," said Robert Washington, a recovering drug addict. "I feel appreciated, I love this place."

KSHB 41's La'Nita Brooks first met Robert Washington a few weeks ago, when he shared his road to recovery with the help of their program.

"I'm off drugs, I’m functional," Washington said. "I just feel better."

This Thanksgiving, he is celebrating being five months sober, a feeling he says is like no other.

"It’s a feeling that I haven’t had in a long time," Washington said. "And it’s a good, joyful feeling, and I just can’t wait till my kids see me and they see how I made a change."

We also met Knikkia Jefferson last month, who overdosed on PCP four times. She turned to Neighbor2Neighbor to help her get back on track.

"One day at a time you gotta crawl before you can walk," Jefferson said. "So, that’s what I’m doing."

Gregory Parr is the executive director at Neighbor2Neighbor.

In the early 90s, he battled addiction and homelessness.

But for the past 30 years, it has been his mission to help others. He says choosing to do a Thanksgiving breakfast was intentional.

"A lot of agencies do lunch or dinner, so we want to do breakfast," Parr said.

On a day where people in their shoes may be alone and out in the cold, they say they are thankful not only for this Thanksgiving meal, but for each other.

"They my everything," Washington said. "They helped me get back on track. So Neighbor2Neighbor, it's more than just family — it's like my life now."

To volunteer or donate to Neighbor2Neighbor, you can go to their website at n2n4kc.com.

