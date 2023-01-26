Kansas City groups denounce racist, antisemitic threats from Bishop Miege students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two local groups released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing racist and antisemitic social media posts sent by students at Bishop Miege High School.

"We are saddened to learn of several highly disturbing racist and antisemitic messages and threats made by students at Bishop Miege High School" according to the statement. "This is, of course, on the heels of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic vandalism at Blue Valley High School just last week. In the last several months, teenagers were involved in a similarly destructive, hate-ridden vandalism at the Dialogue Institute, a teacher at University Academy used the “N” word, and we’ve seen numerous other incidents of antisemitism and racial hatred in schools throughout greater Kansas City."

The incident at Bishop Miege, a private Catholic school in Johnson County, Kansas, were "alarming" and containing "inappropriate language and a threatening message," according to a message sent to parents.

Roeland Park police chief John Morris told KSHB 41 several students were exchanging photos on Snapchat.

Morris told KSHB 41 three or four took some of the photos and added antisemitic and anti-Black remarks, including a swastika and multiple racist terms.

At least one message also included a threat to bring a gun to school, KSHB 41 reported earlier this week.

The Jewish Community Relations Board/American Jewish Committee and the Urban League know well the problem of hate in the community.

"The fact that such hate exists in our society is a sad reality we all must face together,'' according to the statement from the two groups "And to see such acts of hate, even amounting to threats, coming from our youth, is even more deeply troubling. Youth, after all, are our future. From our work with high school students, we know that these messages are not indicative of the majority of their generation—who are brilliant, compassionate, and educated leaders. Still, this pattern of incidents is disturbing, and should compel us all to action."

The statement also says parents should talk to their children about issues of race and religious hatred. The two groups are planning ways to provide forums for parents and students to have those difficult conversations.

"Finally, please know that organizations like JCRB|AJC and the Urban League are on the front lines, working tirelessly to counter this type of hate," according to the statement. " In a world that pits our communities against each other, we must stand together. Thank you for standing with us."

The joint statement was signed by Gavriela Geller, Executive Director, JCRB/AJC and Bert Berkley Chair for Community Relations and Gwendolyn Grant, President and CEO, Urban League of Greater Kansas City

—