KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reaction to Friday's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has been as widespread as the consequences of the ruling.

One of those consequences, according to experts, will be especially burdensome in communities of color.

Carole Thomas, vice president of clinical operations at KC Care said women of color have historically already been at a disadvantage when it comes to health care.

"This is a terrible, terrible decision," Thomas said.

Thomas said women of color face barriers when it comes to access to care and being actively involved in their health care.

That may mean they don't have knowledge about ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies such as contraceptives.

"There are plenty of health systems all around, especially in our community here in Kansas City, but the problem is how do we encourage women to come in and get that education and get that knowledge because we can make those things available," Thomas said.

Nurture KC is a social services organization. Its Healthy Start program provides one-on-one support to pregnant women, new parents and babies in certain zip codes across the Kansas City area.

Healthy Start director Shannon Williams said in Missouri, the Black maternal death rate is double that of the white community.

"I just see this decision increasing maternal health issues, including maternal mortality, as well as maternal morbidity for women in Kansas and Missouri," Williams said.

Williams said the decision means her organization will likely become even more strained in trying to serve those who need help.

"Potentially we're looking at increased numbers, lack of resources because although we're looking at potentially more women getting pregnant that doesn't mean more services will be available," Wiliams said.

—