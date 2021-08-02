Watch
Kansas City Health Department investigating 3rd heat death

Posted at 4:07 PM, Aug 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is investigating the third suspected heat death of the summer.

On Monday, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office notified the health department of the death of a man born in 1956.

The case is the third death in the last week potentially caused by heat.

Last week, the health department launched an investigation of a heat-suspected death of boy born in 2010.

Health department officials are also investigating a suspected heat-related death of a man born in 1980.

