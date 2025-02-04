Kansas City Hispanic businesses close Monday in nationwide protests of Trump's immigration policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Across the Kansas City area, Hispanic owned businesses closed their doors on Monday to stand with the nationwide protest known as A Day Without Immigrants.

For the entire day, members of the Latino community didn't go to work, didn't go to school and didn't buy any goods or services for Un Dia Sin Inmigrantes.

Southwest Boulevard always welcomes customers to its many Hispanic restaurants and shops. But on Monday, guests found locked doors.

The owner of Acosta's Taqueria explained why she decided not to do business on Monday.

"We just want to show and be noticed on how important we area as everyone else in this community in what we do," Garcia said.

With concerns of what President Donald Trump's executive orders could bring, Garcia wanted to show what happens in a community without immigrants.

"The past week, it's been so slow for everyone and a lot of businesses have been having trouble with people even showing up to work," Garcia said. "We're scared because all of this loss is affecting families."

Down the street, the owner of Ricos Tacos closed her doors too, saying immigration policies affect everyone.

"Who's going to be feeding the animals, who's going to milk the cows?" Guadalupe Escareno Banuelos said. "It's a chain effect. It's everything."

Escareno Banuelos kept her children home from school in solidarity with the nationwide protest.

"Hopefully they [the children] remember where they came from and they need to remember that we all have struggled for what they have, their freedom," Escareno Banuelos said.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools confirmed many Latino student's absence was felt within the district.

"We have seen an impact in attendance at some of our schools [Monday]," a spokesperson wrote. "Some schools were impacted more than others."

Dia Sin Inmigrantes comes after rampant rumors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

While KSHB 41 News has not been able to confirm any ICE detainments or large scale arrests within the area, Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca explained tensions are still high.

"Within the last week, I've been in rooms of mothers and fathers crying because they are trying to get prepared about what could happen if ICE shows up at their work place and figure out how to deal with the kids," Abarca said. "What happens when the kids come home and mom and dad may not be there?"

Moving forward, Abarca hopes to counter act national and state policies with local legislation.

"If there's folks that are out there trying to understand how I can help but I'm not an immigrant, come over to [Hispanic owned businesses] like El Torito or San Antonio and spend your money," Abarca said. "Make sure you're putting your dollar where your heart is."

