Kansas City homelessness shelter helping guests with special needs hopes to expand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a one-of-a-kind facility in the Kansas City area that's helping houseless individuals with special needs, and it's looking to expand.

One its residents, Jeff, said he's living life one day at a time with "an attitude of gratitude".

The 53-year-old stopped by City Union Mission at 1108 E 10th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, in December 2021.

His struggles with substance abuse and visits to the Osawatomie State Hospital made him a candidate to stay in one of the 28 beds at the L. Minor Care Center .

The center is located next door to the men's shelter, with Amanda Greene at the helm.

"We’re seeing a lot of the trifecta, so individuals that are challenged with physical illness, and mental illness and substance use," Greene, the administrator at the L. Minor Care Center said.

The center connects its guests to counseling, healthcare and housing. But it can't be done without building rapport first.

"So, I may not even engage right away with moving them somewhere," Green said. "It's more than just what do you think the barriers are? And then how can we help you."

Now entering its fourth year, almost 400 men have stayed at the unique center.

"And if they leave, because they wanted to leave, did we do at least like one thing to show them that we cared about them?" Greene said.

The center would like to expand its services.

About a mile away is the City Union Mission Family Center at 1310 Wabash Avenue, the building itself is almost 100 years old.

Leaders would like to find a new building and expand. Currently they're in the process to see if that's even possible. If they do, they'd like to also offer the mental health services to women.

"That we can be literally saving lives by taking care of those that are vulnerable on the street and those are vulnerable in our shelter to have a safe place," Dr. Terry Megli, CEO of City Union Mission said.

Jeff will soon start looking for a new home.

"A room with a bed, a little kitchen and a shower and I’m alright, until I can find one for 350, 400 a month," Jeff said.

He'll do it with Greene's help who reminds the community the issue of homelessness and its solutions aren't always simple.

"Sometimes there's an assumption that it's something they couldn't control," Greene said. "And sometimes it's just something that you still haven't dealt with."

For more information, people can visit the City Union Mission website .

