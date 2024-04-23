Kansas City immigration attorney champions opportunities for migrant workers amidst controversial debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Amidst debates and controversies surrounding immigration, one local law firm is taking a stand for migrant workers while drawing from their own family's journey to the United States.

Jessica Piedra's Law Firm helped dozens of families who made the sacrifice to leave their home countries in hopes for a better life.

“We have had a large immigrant population in our city for many years and many decades, both documented and undocumented, that we rely on every day to make our city run," lead attorney Jessica Piedra said.

Piedra is not only advocating for migrant rights but is also celebrating the opportunities that immigrants could bring to Kansas City, particularly in the workforce.

“Like the mayor has said, we're missing a lot of that workforce, and especially lower wage workers, that these new immigrants could get a foothold and help our city to run more smoothly," Piedra said.

The law firm knows those opportunities too well, as many of them come from different countries and have established a life here in Kansas City. Gerald Sorenson, an attorney for the firm, said his goal is to help migrants find the opportunities his family once received.

“I've always wanted to continue to provide representation for individuals in our community, that's why I'm here," Sorenson said.

Despite the controversy, Sorenson remains optimistic about the future of immigration in Kansas City. He believes that by embracing diversity and creating pathways for migrants to contribute legally to society, the region can thrive economically and culturally.

“Kansas City being able to provide those opportunities I think is super important and I'm excited to be a part of it. I'm excited to help those individuals grow as humans and to thrive," Sorenson said.

