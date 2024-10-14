Watch Now
Kansas City included in freeze watch for Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several weeks of above-average temperatures, it will finally feel more like fall this week across the Kansas City area.

That also means low temps flirting with the freezing mark.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the entirety of the KSHB 41 viewing area from 1-9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says Tuesday’s highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees across most of the area, setting the stage for the temperature tumble Tuesday night overnight into Wednesday morning.

Lows in some areas may reach the upper 20s.

