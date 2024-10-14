KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for first frost & freeze of season Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES



A very chilly start to the week with highs running 5-10° below normal

First frost & freeze possible Wednesday morning with lows dipping below freezing; Bring in any blooming plants!

A storm system tries to hold together over the Rocky mountains late this weekend & early next week; Hoping for some rain Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny skies while staying below average. Time to dust off the jackets!

High: 62°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly.

Low: 42°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight breeze and even cooler! Likely the chilliest day of the season so far.

High: 58°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A cold start with our possible first freeze of the season. Bring in any blooming plants! Then, it will be a sunny and while staying very cool.

Low: 31° High: 62°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

