Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for first frost & freeze of season Wednesday morning

Finally feeling like fall this week with chilly temperatures
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A very chilly start to the week with highs running 5-10° below normal
  • First frost & freeze possible Wednesday morning with lows dipping below freezing; Bring in any blooming plants!
  • A storm system tries to hold together over the Rocky mountains late this weekend & early next week; Hoping for some rain Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny skies while staying below average. Time to dust off the jackets!
High: 62°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly.
Low: 42°

Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight breeze and even cooler! Likely the chilliest day of the season so far.
High: 58°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A cold start with our possible first freeze of the season. Bring in any blooming plants! Then, it will be a sunny and while staying very cool.
Low: 31° High: 62°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.