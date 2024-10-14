KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for first frost & freeze of season Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A very chilly start to the week with highs running 5-10° below normal
- First frost & freeze possible Wednesday morning with lows dipping below freezing; Bring in any blooming plants!
- A storm system tries to hold together over the Rocky mountains late this weekend & early next week; Hoping for some rain Sunday-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny skies while staying below average. Time to dust off the jackets!
High: 62°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph
Tonight: Clear, calm and chilly.
Low: 42°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slight breeze and even cooler! Likely the chilliest day of the season so far.
High: 58°
Wind: NE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: A cold start with our possible first freeze of the season. Bring in any blooming plants! Then, it will be a sunny and while staying very cool.
Low: 31° High: 62°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
