Kansas City International Airport braces for busy Labor Day Weekend

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Kansas City International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest travel periods of the year.

With travelers eager to make the most of the last long weekend of the summer, airport officials are preparing for a significant increase in passenger traffic.

"We recommend that travelers arrive at the airport early," said Joe McBride, a spokesperson for KCI. "For those picking up passengers."

The Transportation Security Administration project more than 17 million passengers during the holiday weekend.

Airport officials are anticipating over 230,000 at KCI.

Deanna Gilbert, who was traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, was surprised to see TSA lines Thursday morning.

"I didn’t realize because we’ve been here the past few times, and there’s been hardly anyone here," Gilbert said.

McBride had more tips for travelers.

"We suggest that they time their approach to the Arrivals curb for after the passenger picks up bags and gives them the column number at which they are waiting," McBride said. "Use Cell Phone Waiting lot if early."

To accommodate the increased flow of travelers, KCI is deploying additional staff across key areas,

"The Aviation Department and its partners are in communication and are prepared and staffed up for holiday travelers and those picking up or dropping off," McBride said.

You can check out the airport's website to learn more.

