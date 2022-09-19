Kansas City International Airport showcases progress on new terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Kansas City International Airport set to open a new terminal in March, progress is well underway.

After breaking ground in March 2019, crews have been hard at work finalizing the structure's more than 1 million square feet of parking garage space, lounges, check-points and roadways. The terminal will have 39 gates with the potential to expand to 50 gates as the airport continues to grow. Its new garage will contain 6,100 parking spaces.

Construction remains on schedule and within its $1.5 billion budget. The infrastructure is the single largest project undertaken in Kansas City history.

More than 150 businesses have partnered with the airport to support the massive undertaking, which will replace Terminal A, built in 1972.

KCI showed KSHB's Dia Wall around the new terminal. The project is in its final stages, readying for masses of travelers to enjoy its spacious halls and innovative technology.



I’m excited to be on the @KCIEdgemoor media tour today checking out… Bag claim 🧳

Arrivals ✈️

Concessions 🥘

*NEW* glass boarding bridges 😯 The @BuildKCI project is on time ⏰, on budget 💴 & closer to opening in 5️⃣ months, not 6️⃣‼️ Enjoy the tour with me on this thread… pic.twitter.com/2rJcKrdIfk — Dia Wall (@DiaWall) September 19, 2022

The updates to KCI aim to serve more visitors than ever before and send them on their way with "warm Kansas City welcome," according to the Build KCI website.

Passengers can enjoy a variety of concessions while awaiting their next flight, including food and beverages from several local businesses. Messenger Coffee Co., Made in Kansas City, The Call, Beer Hall and Urban Cafe will all live in the new terminal.

A Lego store, nonprofit Turn the Page and the City Market will also hold a permanent space.