Kansas City Jewish community feels 'united' after March for Israel rally in Washington, D.C.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Jewish community and allies from across the world gathered for the March for Israel rally Tuesday afternoon at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

A group from the Kansas City area traveled to the rally and were back in the area Tuesday night.

“To show up in this moment and have our voice,” said Jay Lewis, Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City President and CEO. “It’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced before.”

Attendees filled the area for appearances from elected officials, singers and young advocates on a stage at the base of the National Mall.

“It’s helpful to be around people who understand the love and the support that our community wants to share, not only with our own community, but with the world,” said Overland Park resident Amanda Palan.

Palan said she made plans to travel to Washington D.C. when the march was announced.

Her sister, who lives in another state, decided to make the trip more recently.

After a delayed flight and poor cell phone reception after Palan was on the ground, the sisters were able to find each other and embraced in a teary hug before continuing to rally with their community.

“To both be able to get here and show our support and be a part of the community was extremely moving,” said Palan.

Both Palan and Lewis noted an overwhelming feeling of security at the march.

Several people have told KSHB 41 safety is a concern for many in the Jewish community, especially at large gatherings.

