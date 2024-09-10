Kansas City journalist among passengers on plane struck on Atlanta runway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area journalist was among passengers onboard a Lafayette, Louisiana-bound flight Tuesday morning that had its tail clipped by another aircraft while taxing for takeoff.

Delta Flight 5526, a CRJ-900 operated by Endeavor Air, was slated for a short flight between Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lafayette Regional Airport in Lafayette.

The journalist was among several journalists en route to Louisiana to help residents stay informed on the latest information about Hurricane Francine.

The flight left the gate around 8:54 a.m. CT. But before it could take off, the tail was struck at roughly 9:07 a.m. CT by the wing of a Delta Airbus A-350 bound for Tokyo-Haneda.

"We were just taxing on our way to the runway, and I'm scrolling through my phone, doing things you normally do when you're on a plane," said journalist Nathan Pike.

Pike is a producer for KSHB 41 news.

KSHB 41 producer describes being on plane struck on runwway

"Suddenly, it felt like we were running off the tarmac or running off the taxiway," Pike told KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness Tuesday morning from a bus that was taking passengers back to the terminal. "It felt like when you're on the interstate and you hit the rumble strips. It felt like that, but then it got more chaotic and more severe."

He said the whole thing lasted about 10 seconds.

A Delta spokesperson said 56 passengers were onboard the Lafayette-bound flight. Another 221 passengers were onboard the Tokyo-bound flight.

"There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be re-accommodated on alternate flights," the airline said. "Delta is cooperating with the NTSB and other authorities on this incident."

—