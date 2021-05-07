Kansas City, Kansas, announces Karl Oakman as new police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Karl Oakman as its new police chief on Friday.

He comes from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department where he served for 29 years and was most recently deputy chief.

Kansas City, Kansas, officials cited Oakman's dedication to the community and his efforts to work on outreach projects with KCPD as reasons for his hire.

"Make sure you take your time to mentor our young people," Oakman said at the announcement.

He said he grew up in the projects of the Argentine neighborhood and is here today because of the adults in his life. Both of his parents died when he was young and he credited the community for giving him the resources to be who he is today.

Oakman said he is excited to give back to the community that raised him.

He will officially begin his tenure as chief in June.

"I would like to thank the entire Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for trusting me to guide them into the future," Oakman said.

He outlined three goals:



Strengthen relationships with all members of the community

Continue to develop a diverse professional workforce

Improve efficiency through the use of technology and resource allocation

Oakman talked about building both internal and external trust.

He said he wants to make sure every member of the department feels valued and feels free to share ideas.

Oakman also talked about working on de-escalation tactics and flexibility while still having solid training for officers, citing current tensions between police departments and communities around the country.

"Why are we still hiring and policing like it's the 1970s?" he asked while discussing his strategic plan.

Oakman also brought up the idea of creating a Spanish-language liaison position in the department and holding a Spanish-language community police academy.

Deputy Police Chief Michael York has served as Interim Police Chief since August of 2019 following the retirement of Chief Terry Zeigler.

City officials thanked Interim Chief York for his service for the last year and a half in the position.

The city worked through four "strong" candidates to choose the next chief.