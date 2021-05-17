Kansas City, Kansas apartment complex a 'second chance' for families in need

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Work is almost complete at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex that will provide housing to some of the metro's neediest families.

In total, 60 units will be available for families currently, or at-risk of, experiencing homelessness.

The apartment complex, named Eileen's Place, is made possible through a private donor and the Metro Lutheran Ministry.

"KCK has a lack of affordable housing," Becky Poitras, development director at Metro Lutheran Ministry said. "There are hundreds of families that have Section 8 vouchers, but they can't find a unit that will pass a housing quality inspection."

A spokesperson for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County told 41 Action News that its community, like many others, has "experienced an overwhelming market demand for housing in the past year which does impact the cost of housing."

Rent at Eileen's Place will be 30% of tenants' income through Section 8 vouchers.

"It's low barrier," Poitras said. "They can't be denied housing because they have a past history of substance use or they have a past history of incarceration. There's very few things that they can be denied housing for."

But the goal isn't just to put a permanent roof over their heads. There will be two case managers on site offering financial, employment and life-skill coaching.

The clubhouse also will include a computer lab, ensuring that residents have access to the internet to search for jobs and do homework.

"There’s a grocery store just about a mile away. There are jobs within walking distance. The bus line is right behind us," Poitras said.

After seven years of planning and construction, they're putting on the final touches before families start moving in at the end of the month.

"Eileen’s Place is going to be a second chance for those families that are at risk," Poitras said. "To be able to take that next step and be successful in life."

For more information, to apply for a unit or donate, visit the Metro Lutheran Ministry website.