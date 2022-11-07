Kansas City, Kansas, community mourns teen killed in Halloween shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just after dusk Sunday, community members flooded the field behind New Story Church in Kansas City, Kansas.

“I’m glad he’s looking down and can see everybody who came together for him,” said Meghan Wertacet, mother of Katron Harris. “It means a lot. The support means a lot.”

After being killed at a Halloween party Monday , 17-year-old Harris, a senior at Turner High School, will not graduate or start his own business as he planned.

“They took a best friend from me," Harris’ stepfather said during Sunday night’s vigil. “They took a son from me.”

Police arrested 22-year-old Daijon Estell Thursday in connection to Harris' death. Estell is charged with first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of aggravated endangering a child and two counts of endangerment.

Authorities previously said Estell was one of several gunmen who opened fire at the residence where the party was held after he was asked to leave.

“I’m very frustrated. I’m very angry,” said a fellow student in front of the crowd. “I’m upset, okay!”

Chris Richards taught Harris at Turner High School. He remembers Harris as a funny and kind person.

“It’s still very hard to believe,” Richards said. “Losing anybody in this way, it’s hard to wrap my mind around that I won’t see him anymore. I still wait for him to walk into my classroom every day.”

Richards said his class has spent the past week keeping the memory of Harris alive, sharing their favorite memories and speaking about their pain.

