Man facing murder, assault charges in connection to Halloween party shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 22-year-old man is facing charges of murdering one person and shooting another person in connection to a Halloween Party Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, that left five others injured.

Daijon Estell faces charges of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of aggravated endangering a child and two counts of endangerment.

The shooting killed Katron Harris, who was a student at Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police previously said Estell was one of several gunmen who opened fire at the home after he was asked to leave.

As of Thursday night, no charges had been filed against Estell or other suspects in connection to the five other people shot.

About 70-100 high school-aged students attended the party.

Most of the other victims who were also shot were 15 and 16 years old, with older attendees being 18.

—

