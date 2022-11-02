Kansas City, Kansas, police identify 17-year-old victim killed in Halloween shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the 17-year-old who died in a shooting at a Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday night.

The victim has been identified Katron Harris.

On Monday, officers with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a shooting that happened at a home near south 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The shooting left Harris dead and seven other people injured. Police said about 70 to 100 high school-aged students attended the party.

KCKPD says a person of interest is in custody as they continue to investigate and search for other potential suspects.

Police made a request for tips Tuesday morning in relation to the incident.

—

