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Kansas City, Kansas, man gets life sentence for shooting at Leavenworth County deputies

Police shooting near Basehor-Linwood High School
KSHB 41
Police shooting near Basehor-Linwood High School
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KANSAS CITY. MO. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting at deputies during a Leavenworth County chase.

On June 5, 33-year-old Andrew Amundsen was sentenced to life in prison for attempted capital murder and 43 months in prison for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. The sentences will run consecutively.

Amundsen will not be eligible for parole for 620 months, or more than 51 years.

He was convicted on April 29, after he pleaded no contest to both charges.

According to court documents, on November 21, 2025, Leavenworth County deputies were attempting to locate Amundsen.

He was found near Dempsey Road, and as deputies attempted a traffic stop, he fled.

During the pursuit, Amundsen fired 16 rounds at a deputy.

A second deputy continued the pursuit, and as they entered a residential neighborhood, Amundsen crashed into a vehicle.

As he exited his vehicle, Amundsen fired another two rounds at a deputy. One bullet struck the deputy's vehicle and Amundsen then ran out of ammunition.

He then fled on foot and hid in the bed of a pickup before being captured by officers.

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