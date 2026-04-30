KCK man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder, aggravated assault of law enforcement officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man who fired shots at Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a pursuit in 2025 has pleaded guilty to two charges.

Andrew Amundsen entered a guilty plea April 29 for one count of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, per court documents.

The charges stemmed from a Nov. 21, 2025, incident where officers were called to the 16900 block of Dempsey Road after a resident reported being threatened.

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When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop and began fleeing. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle toward officers during the pursuit.

The pursuit later ended near Basehor-Linwood High School.

A sentencing hearing for Amundsen is set for June 5.

The driver of the vehicle, Mariah Huggins, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded not guilty Jan. 23 to charges of aggravated battery, flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officers by engaging in reckless driving, driving while suspended, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt, according to Kansas Courts.

Huggins is scheduled for a pretrial conference on June 17.

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