Kansas City, Kansas nonprofit helping refugee women earn living 1 stitch at time

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, nonprofit is empowering refugee women living in the Midwest by teaching them how to sew and make handcrafted products they can sell to earn supplementary income.

Stitching Change was founded by Rakmi Shaiza, who came to the United States in 2000 from northeast India and wanted to create a community where people can freely express themselves and showcase their culture.

"I formed this not only to provide them skills, but also to provide them a place where they can come together, to sing their song, to speak their language," Shaiza said.

There are currently 12 women who form part of Shaiza's refugee women class who meet every Friday and learn how to sew while learning more about each others culture. One of those women is Sabitra Ramden, who was born in Bhutan, lived in Nepal for 18 years as a refugee and immigrated to the United States afterwards.

"Life is better here, we can make our future and we can't spend a lot of money over there [Nepal], but here we have a lot of opportunity to do that" Ramden explained.

Abigail Ruta is a high school student who is also part of Stitching Change. She was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in eastern Africa and says her involvement in Shaiza's program has led her to meet countless women who share similar stories.

"I made new friends and met new people from different cultures, I have learned a lot and feel comfortable talking to different people," Ruta said.

All products made through Stitching Change can be purchased at Ten Thousand Villages and Unique Gifts in Overland Park, with proceeds helping women like Ruta and Ramden earn additional income. However, for Shaiza, the biggest impact her nonprofit is having is creating an inclusive environment that celebrates diverse women.

"The most beautiful thing that I have encountered by being with them for a long time is they will just sit here talk and then they just laugh out loud and that is such a beautiful thing for me that they come together and to have this friendship," Shaiza said.

Donations of fabric and sewing material are encouraged at Stitching Change, to learn more, visit their website. Come this fall, Shaiza plans on partnering with local and national nonprofits to teach refugee women how to start up their business.

