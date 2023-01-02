Watch Now
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating death of Wyandotte County deputy

Deputy Sonny Johnson died off duty
Deputy Sonny Johnson
Deputy Sonny Johnson, who served with the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office, died on Sunday while off-duty.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 02, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.

According to the department, Dep. Sonny Johnson was off duty when he died on Sunday.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of Johnson's death were immediately available.

The department did say the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department was leading the investigation into his death.

"At this time, we ask for our communities’ thoughts and prayers for our loss," the department said in a release.

