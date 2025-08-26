Kansas City, Kansas, police officer killed as he deployed stop sticks, highlighting dangers of police work

KSHB 41 reporter Abby Dodge covers consumer issues, personal budgeting and everyday spending. Share your story idea with Abby .

A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer was killed while deploying stop sticks, highlighting the dangerous nature of this law enforcement tactic.

Ofc. Hunter Simoncic died Tuesday after he attempted to stop a fleeing suspect using the tire-deflation devices from a median, KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said.

KCKPD Ofc. Hunter Simoncic

"Ofc. Simoncic followed the policy," Oakman said. "There's very few precautions you can take when someone is deliberately trying to run you over."

Law enforcement expert and California Deputy Sheriff Ed Obayashi said deploying stop sticks is inherently dangerous work.

"By definition, by its very nature, a very risky maneuver on the part of the officer," Obayashi said.



Obayashi noted suspects have become more aware of police tactics over time.

"The element of surprise is not as obvious or prevalent as it used to be many, many, many years ago when stop sticks were first coming into use," Obayashi said.

He explained that even when suspects try to avoid the devices, their actions put officers at risk.

"Performing a deliberate maneuver toward the officer, even if its primary purpose is to avoid the stop sticks," Obayashi said. "It's clearly a reckless knowing act that places any person in danger."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately two deaths per year are related to deploying stop sticks.

Grant Stephens/KSHB Motorcycle officers from across Kansas City participate in a procession Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, outside of the University of Kansas Health System.

Despite the risks, Oakman emphasized that officers prioritize community safety above their own well-being.

"We don't think about the danger," he said. "In hindsight, you might look at it and say, ‘Oh, I was in the middle of this.’ If the same situation happened the next day, you are right there doing it."

KCKPD's stop stick policy permits officers to use the devices during felony pursuits and advises them to use their police vehicle or another immovable object as protection.

