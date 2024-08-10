Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools get families ready with annual back-to-school event

KANSAS CITY, Mo — For some families, buying school supplies, clothing and other items for children headed back to school can be a struggle.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools held its annual Back-to-School Fair Saturday to help ease that burden.

“It makes me feel awesome because I have three myself and we are getting haircuts, immunizations, and backpacks," said Candy Lewis.

Lewis said the event provided a major help for many families.

“A large amount, a large amount because the immunizations were probably about $20 apiece for three children, the haircuts running $15-$20 and there's food supplies. It's expensive," Lewis said.

The Back-to-School Fair is an annual tradition for families in KCKPS.

More than 70 vendors, free haircuts, dental care, physicals and immunizations and school supplies, were available.

Christal Watson, executive director for the KCK Schools Foundation of Excellence, said it's one less worry for families.

“We just want families to feel like we care, because we do, and we want families to know that we're here for them and these services are available when they need it," said Watson.

If you missed the fair, resources are still available. Parents can contact the KCK Student Services Department.

