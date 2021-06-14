Watch
Kansas City, Kansas, teen rescued from pool no longer has brain activity

Jacob Morgan/KSHB
Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas.
KCK Parkwood Pool
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jun 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, teen who was rescued from a pool earlier this month no longer has brain activity, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13 year old, who has not been identified, currently is on life support “until family takes him off life support,” the sheriff’s office said in an update Sunday night.

He, along with two other children, climbed the fence at Parkwood Pool. The boy jumped in the deep end and resurfaced once, but was unable to do so again.

The two children the teen was with went to a nearby fire station for help.

Justin Hylton, a KCK firefighter and EMT, was one of three first responders who came to the teen’s aide.

