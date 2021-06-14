Kansas City, Kansas, teen rescued from pool no longer has brain activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, teen who was rescued from a pool earlier this month no longer has brain activity, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The 13 year old, who has not been identified, currently is on life support “until family takes him off life support,” the sheriff’s office said in an update Sunday night.

He, along with two other children, climbed the fence at Parkwood Pool. The boy jumped in the deep end and resurfaced once, but was unable to do so again.

The two children the teen was with went to a nearby fire station for help.