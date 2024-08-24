Kansas City, Kansas, Wiffle ballers get unexpected visit from Salvador Perez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — America's pastime compressed into the backyard game of Wiffle ball built a field of dreams this week for several lucky Kansas City, Kansas, kids.

An unexpected visitor Thursday night noticed a backyard group of Wiffle ballers were short on players and asked to join the game.

“He just came over yesterday and asked to play with us, and we were all in amaze," said Cameron Lard, who lives in the home nestled on the side of a sunken backyard Wiffle ball field. "This is not a normal guy. This is Salvador Perez. This is a Hall of Famer for the Royals!”

That was Lard's reaction when he recognized the adult asking to play with a group of kids was Salvador Perez, the Royals superstar catcher.

Ryan Gamboa KCK neighborhood boys posing with an autographed baseball bat, gifted from Salvador Perez.

"I guess if it was not Salvador Perez, I would’ve been more worried," Cameron's mom, Lesley Lard, explained to KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa. "But a lot of people come to play in the neighborhood. My son and I are huge Royals fans so he knew pretty quickly who it was."

Cameron's mom posted a video to her X account of Salvy and the boys playing that created a buzz on social media.

"I don’t even know if they understand how big of a deal it is for this to happen," she said.

The boys understood and raced to tell their parents. They asked Mrs. Lard to send the picture to share with their class at school.

Before the first pitch at Friday night's game at Kauffman Stadium, the Lard's backyard was full again when another surprise happened.

"Timeout!" someone shouted from the driveway next door. "Somebody wants to say hi real quick."

It was Salvador Perez, again.

"Salvy!" Cam cried out, running to the FaceTime call.

Ryan Gamboa Cameron Lard, a wiffle ball player in KCK, was surprised with a visit from Royals star Salvador Perez.

Perez was checking in with the boys and asked why they didn't wait for him to play.

In an interview with KSHB 41 and other media outlets Friday at Kaufman Stadium, Perez said he was spending time with a friend who lives in the neighborhood on what he thought would be his night off.

With the help of a friend, Perez presented Cameron with an autographed baseball bat.

"Getting a phone call from Salvy, this is crazy," Cameron said.

A kid's game building unexpected friendships and stories to last a lifetime.

