Kansas City kids participate in 'largest swim lesson' to promote swimming safety

With the hot summer days among us, initiatives across the Kansas City area are highlighting the importance of water safety.

Oceans of Fun is joining a nationwide initiative to bring the Largest Swim Lesson, aiming to raise awareness of drowning prevention through a free lesson.

The event stresses the importance of formal swim instruction and water safety education—especially for younger children, where statistics show structured lessons reduce drowning risk by up to 88%.

Kansas City kids dive into safety thanks to efforts across the metro

“The biggest goal is to have not one more of these youth lost to drowning time and time again. It's a headline sharing the tragic loss of a youth or an adult from drowning. We had several in the last few weeks, even here in the Kansas City metro. How do we stop that?" asked Sabrah Parsons aquatic director of the YMCA Greater Kansas City. "How are we preventing that and changing those statistics before it's a tragedy?"

The event is free, fun event for families in Kansas City.

While global efforts like the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson are vital, local initiatives are also making an impact.

In Kansas City, Kansas, the Joe Delaney Learn To Swim Program has been offering free swim lessons to children in underserved communities—teaching them the same lifesaving message.

"Having the ability to learn those fundamentals of swimming empowers youth to have that equitable access of enjoying the water. How much fun is it to go to a pool birthday party and not be able to get in or go to the lake and sit there hot and sweaty because you don't know how to be in it safely," Parsons said. "We want to make sure that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy the water safely."

Named after the late Chiefs running back, Joe Delaney—who drowned in 1983 while attempting to save three children—the program launched in 2022 through partnerships with GEHA, the Hunt Family Foundation, YMCA, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, and local schools.

“I think one of the amazing parts of this program is it is not only the quality of the access to the lesson, but it also helps overcome some hurdles of time and transportation. Families are busy, and we have a lot going on, and there's always activities, and we take the time to partner with other youth organizations in our communities where they will be transporting them," Parsons said.

Parsons said the YMCA will host more free lessons in the upcoming weeks. You can find more details on their website.

