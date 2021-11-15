Kansas City leaders attend $1 trillion infrastructure bill signing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City leaders attended the White House as President Joe Biden signed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday.

Across the nation, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will repair roads and bridges, improve transportation option, build a network of electric vehicle charging stations, provide access to high speed internet, deliver clean drinking water, improve airports and more.

The infrastructure bill was passed on Nov. 5.

As the Vice Chair of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids worked to make the bill a reality.

Davids attended the White House as the bill was officially signed into law.

“Every step of the way, as we worked across the aisle to pass infrastructure legislation that creates good-paying jobs, makes strides against climate change, and sets the foundation for long-term growth, I pushed to make sure the Kansas Third was a part of the conversation," Davids said. "Signing this bill into law today is a big step—but it is not the final step. I’m going to continue advocating for these funds to come to our community.”

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said in a release that the bill is estimated to bring $9 billion to Missouri.

Cleaver was also present for the signing.

“After years of empty promises and fruitless ‘Infrastructure Weeks,' I was proud to stand with President Biden today to let the world know that the United States of America is ready to build back better than ever with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Cleaver said.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas also made the trip to the White House Monday.

The President’s signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill means increased investment in our bridges, our roads, our water infrastructure, our union workforce, and our city. I’m excited for this investment in a safer, cleaner, and brighter future for our city and country. pic.twitter.com/LzsGD5WtpV — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 15, 2021

The bill is the largest long-term investment in infrastructure in over a century, and is estimated to create two million jobs per year.