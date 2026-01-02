Kansas City man charged $857 for 3-mile tow despite new anti-predatory tow laws in effect

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Megan got this story when a KSHB 41 viewer reached out about his total tow amount that did not add up and he wanted to share his predatory tow concerns. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

Kansas City, Missouri, officials implemented a new system to combat predatory towing in 2026.

Kansas City, Missouri, officials implemented a new system to combat predatory towing in 2026

The ordinance aims to protect people from unfair fees and what the city calls "shady" tow operators through increased transparency and accountability.

The new rules come as residents continue reporting predatory towing incidents, including cases occurring just weeks before the ordinance officially took effect.

Previous reporting included KCPD cracking down on illegal tow trucks , drivers describing the amount they had to pay , and the city council approving efforts to combat predatory towing.

Rich Ramponi experienced what he describes as an outrageous towing situation on the Country Club Plaza. He parked on Roanoke Road in front of a restaurant. His vehicle sat near a tow sign that was positioned a few car lengths ahead of his vehicle outside of a bar. The sign indicated parking was for bar members, but he said the bar wasn't open at the time.

"The tow company had it for 45 minutes and towed it 3 miles and charged me $857," Ramponi said.

The sign near where his car was parked indicated a maximum tow fee of $370 for one day.

"The actual charge almost tripled," Ramponi said. "Rage. I was just beside myself."

The situation escalated when Ramponi arrived at the tow company to get his car back.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

"The madder I got, the more fees he came up with to charge me," Ramponi said.

The receipt showed multiple charges: $265 for the tow, $175 for a gate fee, $125 for special equipment dolly, and $90 for labor.

However, when the numbers on the receipt were checked, they did not add up to what Ramponi was actually charged.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis called the tow company and the bar, but the businesses did not answer their phones.

"A lot of people can't afford this," Ramponi said. "I'm fortunate to have a credit card to pay this fee."

The new ordinance addresses several key issues in the towing industry. All tow companies must now log the cars they take on a new citywide platform, allowing Kansas City Police Department to track tows as well.

The law establishes higher penalties of $1,000 for tow companies that operate illegally and allows for more education for drivers to know their rights and what tow companies can legally do.

"This is something that's long overdue," said KCMO Councilman Darryl Curls.

Under the new rules, tow companies operating on private property must obtain written permission from the landowner before making a tow.

Finally, if someone is present at their car and can move it, a tow company cannot take the vehicle.

KSHB 41/Al Miller

The city is working with KCPD and Jackson County to ensure the new rules are strictly enforced. Drivers who believe they are victims of predatory towing can report incidents by emailing predatorytowing@kcpd.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

-