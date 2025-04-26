Kansas City, Missouri, police tow predatory tow trucks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crackdown on predatory tow truck company owners in Kansas City has expanded to the trucks they use to tow cars.

The Kansas City, Missouri, police department shared two photos on social media of detectives towing at least two tow trucks allegedly used in predatory towing. Police say they towed the trucks on Friday.

“Property crimes detectives towed some Friday, suspected of being used in this illegal activity,” the police department said. “The detectives’ investigation continues and charges are possible.”

A months-long investigation into predatory towing reached a head earlier this month when the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged Donald Adamson, owner of Metro Tow and his mother, Lannette Adamson, with a total of 18 felony charges in connection to a scheme of illegally towing cars across the Kansas City area.

The next day, prosecutors in Platte County charged the pair with six more counts of tampering with a motor vehicle and forgery.

The ongoing investigation and practice of predatory towing has caught the attention of politicians at city hall.

Last week, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council introduced legislation that would stiffen penalties for predatory tow truck operators.

The legislation, brought forward by Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilman Darrell Curls, would work to prevent predatory towing practices across Kansas City.

“For too long, Kansas City residents have been victimized by aggressive towing operations that have trained their wallets and provided little resource,” Lucas said on social media Thursday. “Some Kansas Citians have faced financial hardships of hundreds or even thousands of dollars from predatory practices.”

“The legislation to prevent predatory towing will finally put teeth into our enforcement efforts and create meaningful penalties for those who exploit our community.”

The ordinance is set for debate at Tuesday’s Finance, Government and Public Safety Committee meeting. The full council will eventually need to pass the ordinance before it takes effect.

