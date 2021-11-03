Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges related to the May 23, 2021 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend.

Malyck Weaver, 25, also faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office news release.

On May 23, 18-year-old Kailey Love was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 3:40 a.m. at E. Winner Road and Wallace Avenue.

"The caller told dispatch that he had shot his ex-girlfriend. Officers found Kailey Love on the ground near two vehicles," according to the release. "She was declared deceased at the scene. The defendant identified himself when police called the person who called dispatch."

Weaver and Love had been arguing and that argument continued to the gas station parking lot where the shooting occurred.

If convicted, Weaver could face life in prison for the second-degree murder charge, 30 years for each of the armed criminal action charges and life imprisonment for the unlawful use of a weapon charge, according to court documents.