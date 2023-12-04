Kansas City man competes in Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' for the opportunity of a lifetime

LENEXA, Kan. — A Kansas City man who once sought refuge in a camp in Nepal has found himself in the spotlight with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Purna Biswa has had an extraordinary journey. He was raised in a refugee camp in Nepal and was faced with obstacles that seemed impossible to overcome. But fate had other plans, as he ended up starting over in Kansas City.

“We used to go to bed when the sun goes down and get up when the sun comes up in the morning," Biswa said. "We had very poor medical condition. I still remember people dying from fever or simple diseases.”

Like many other immigrant families, Biswa and his family left behind a life in Nepal for a chance at chasing their American dream.

“For us, anything was better than the refugee camp," Biswa said.

After landing in Kansas City, life was not easy for Biswa and his family, but they they were optimistic about the future.

“This is my home and I love it here. It's our dream, and we're living our dream," Biswa said.

Purna was able to use his degree as a software engineer and just like any other day, Purna went to work. Little did he know that day the opportunity of a lifetime would present itself right before his eyes.

“It was my birthday, June 17," Biswa said. "I was working and I saw their ad on Netflix that they're gonna do a "Squid Game" challenge and I was like, 'I want to be there.'”

And just like that, he applied and the trajectory of his life took a turn.

“They said they had more than 100,000 applicants and it was such an amazing experience to be one of the 456 players," Biswa said.

The Netflix series has gained widespread popularity due to its intense challenges and high-stakes games. Purna Biswa, a living example of perseverance and determination, is now taking the "Squid Game: The Challenge" stage to represent not only himself but also the number of other people who have prevailed over hardship.

“I came from a refugee background so I have a goal of helping poor people or immigrants or people who are in need," Biswa said. "It was amazing. It was amazing. Such a good experience, such exciting news. And it's for me and for my family and also more than that, I think it's for the community here, it's the community who know me."

As Biswa takes his story and message to the big screen around the world, Biswa said he was made for this moment.

“We take so many things for granted in our life, especially in this generation. I think that kind of took me back saying, "OK, let's go." We've got to appreciate what we have. We've got to appreciate our family. We've got to appreciate our relationships,” Biswa said.

Even though his mom who passed away six years ago is not here to see him take center stage, Biswa said he felt her by his side every step of the way.

"I think she would be so proud of me right now and she has always been my number one supporter in my life," Biswa said.

Biswa came short in the game, but it's a memory that will follow him for the rest of his life.

“The one thing that I really, really learned from the overall experience, and I think so many did, is appreciating the things that we have,” he reflected.

