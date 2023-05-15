Kansas City man still in ICU after being struck by car while walking to store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is still in the hospital one week after he was hit by a car.

KCMO police report Terrance Rice was crossing the street at an entrance ramp to U.S. 71 Highway on Bannister Road when Rice was hit by a driver who was speeding.

The driver did not stop after the crash, per police.

Grandview and Belton police say the same driver was involved in two other hit-and-run incidents before eventually crashing into a concrete median while trying to pass on the left shoulder.

The driver was arrested and was not injured, but Rice has been in an intensive care unit since the accident.

"I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what happened?' All of those questions that come up in your mind when something like this happens," said Tressa Bailey, Rice's niece.

On May 8, before Rice was hit, Bailey had spoken with her uncle. She says she was checking in on him after his car was stolen a week prior.

"This has been a long week, but he has opened his eyes and he's more responsive than he's been," Bailey said.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Rice while he's in the hospital.

"First of all, a call to action for the community just for the support, just send your healing and love and energy to him and to the family," Bailey said.

Bailey tells KSHB 41 that Rice is still recovering, but she hopes he will move out of the ICU in the coming days.