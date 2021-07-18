Kansas City man sentenced for shooting bus passenger

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for shooting a passenger on a bus in northeast Kansas City last year.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's office said Sunday that 52-year-old Larry Harris Jr. has been sentenced for shooting a passenger on a bus at a bus stop on March 30, 2020. A jury convicted Harris of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in May.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses told police that Harris fired a shot into the bus from the sidewalk as the bus pulled up to the stop. The shot struck a passenger in the back, and the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

