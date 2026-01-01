Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reflects on 2025 achievements and 2026 priorities

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri at the local level. For the second consecutive year, he conducted a year-in review interview with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas described 2025 as "a productive year" as he highlighted significant progress in public safety and outlined ambitious goals for the coming year.

The city saw a seven-year low in homicides, with 138 homicides reported in 2025 compared with 145 in 2024, according to Kansas City Police Department records. Lucas attributed this improvement to a multi-faceted approach.

"I've learned it takes more than a day, more than a year, sometimes it may take about five," said Lucas, who took over as mayor in 2019.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41 News Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The mayor credits the reduction to more police officers on the streets, addressing quality of life issues, and the "Save KC" program, which focuses attention on repeat offenders.

"This is in many ways a new day in Kansas City," Lucas said during a press conference on New Year's Eve.

Looking ahead to 2026, Lucas outlined his administration's priorities, centering on a fundamental question: "How do we make it easier to live here?"

For the mayor, that means focusing on affordable housing, improving city services, and balancing the budget. The city is also preparing for the opening of the riverfront streetcar extension in 2026, along with continued development along the riverfront, West Bottoms, and other areas.

The World Cup will be a significant event in Kansas City during the summer of 2026. Mayor Lucas wants to ensure the city benefits even after the tournament ends.

Kansas City residents have varied perspectives on what improvements they'd like to see.

Vince Bednar, who lives in the city, wants officials to "build a downtown baseball stadium." Molly Gregory, who works in the Crossroads district, has more immediate concerns about infrastructure.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Vince Bednar

"The roads were horrible. Very bumpy and rough. I would love to see smoother roads in Kansas City, Missouri," Gregory said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Molly Gregory and Stacey McLey

Lucas acknowledged the ongoing infrastructure challenges facing the city.

"We have more work to do, we know it. We know someone right now is going to drive over a pothole and say, 'Q, we need more."'

Lucas said the city is working on it.

Regarding a future stadium for the Kansas City Royals, Lucas acknowledged he believes Washington Square Park in downtown is a suitable location.

"We make sure they know we're ready to welcome them. Kansas City wants them and Kansas City has worked with many agencies in connection with doing that," Lucas said.

