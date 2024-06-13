Kansas City mayor says Country Club Plaza sale is 'imminent,' businesses are excited

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Country Club Plaza could soon see new ownership.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the sale is "imminent," and that final details, including a timeline, are still being sorted.

"Over the weeks ahead, the months ahead, we have a chance to unveil a lot of very positive changes for the people of Kansas City," Lucas said.

The Plaza is currently owned by a joint partnership between Macerich and Taubman Centers , with Macerich the majority owner.

News of a potential new ownership group involving a Texas-based firm first surfaced in October 2023, with Lucas visiting the firm in December in an effort to move talks along.

"How do we make sure that Plaza security are connected to KCPD, ranging from cameras to regular communications with command staff and beyond?" Lucas said. "That's going to be one part of what we do."

He said adding safety and making the Plaza more walkable are key parts of the conversations he's been having.

"There is also an important relationship with having more office and residential close to that area," Lucas said.

KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig spoke with business owners who also welcomed the idea of new ownership.

"I don't think I've ever seen this many empty stores," said Michael Naumov, owner of Larissa's Tailor Shop on the Plaza.

He's watched the Plaza evolve over the years as one of its oldest businesses.

"It feels like the Plaza is at its finest drought that's ever been since the 1920's, since it came became the Plaza," he said.

Alyssa Cartwright, manager at EB and Co's, hope to see more local spots too.

“We would love to see local, obviously we love local because we’re a local business," Cartwright said.

Both of them can agree they hope a new ownership will keep doors on the Plaza more opened than closed.

"The Plaza is like a face of Kansas City," Naumov said.

—