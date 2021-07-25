Kansas City metro not done with excessive heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro got a big break from the heat Sunday, and it will last into Monday.

Thunderstorms came through around 4 a.m., then developed near Lawrence around 6 a.m. and lasted until noon west and south of KC. This spread cloud cover over the area, cooling temperatures. It did barely hit 90 degrees this afternoon, and that is hot, but that is only 1 degree above the average high of 89.

That "anticyclone" will form Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to two very hot days.

There might be a break Friday, then it could get even hotter next weekend.

So, try to keep in mind that the heat is still on the way. It was quite hot Saturday, but it lasted just one day.

This next stretch of days may be more impacting.