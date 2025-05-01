Kansas City, Missouri, announces procession route for fallen paramedic firefighter Graham Hoffman

The Kansas City community will have an opportunity topay their respects Friday to fallen Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department paramedic firefighter Graham Hoffman.

Hoffman, 29, died in the line of duty early Sunday as he was attacked while treating a patient.

A public visitation is set for 11 a.m. Friday, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, in Liberty, Missouri.

A procession across the city will follow starting around 3 p.m.

Editor's Note: Watch live coverage of the funeral and procession on KSHB 41 and KSHB.com starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy Kansas City, Missouri

The procession will start at the church before heading southbound on Interstate 35, crossing the Missouri River on the Bond Bridge.

The procession will continue south on U.S. 71 Highway before heading east on Bannister Road in south Kansas City. The route will take the procession past KCFD Station 42, where Hoffman was assigned.

The procession will then return north on Interstate 435 before ending at White Chapel in Gladstone.

