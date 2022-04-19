Kansas City, Missouri, auditor reviews KCPD’s officer body-cam system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roughly 18 months after the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department started distributing body cameras to officers, the city’s auditor is making recommendations to improve the program.

City Auditor Douglas Jones announced Tuesday that his office reviewed nearly 325,000 videos from police body-worn cameras generated from January to August last year.

Jones’ office found as part of the review that while most of the videos provided good video and sound quality, some of the videos didn’t capture the entire call for service as outlined in KCPD’s own policy.

The audit also found that roughly 20% of calls for service that should have generated a body-worn camera video did not have the expected footage.

Auditors found that supervisors from “most divisions” were completing quarterly reviews of officer videos, but auditors said such reviews should be permanently added to departmental policy.

KCPD came under fire during and after the George Floyd protests in the June 2020 for not having officers equipped with body-worn cameras.

The department received a grant that month from the DeBruce Foundation to launch its program.

More information about the audit is available on the city's website .

