Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passes $1.9 billion 2022-23 city budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Council members voted Thursday to pass the city's budget. The vote was 12-1.

The $1.9 billion budget, which was first proposed in February , is higher than the last fiscal year which was $1.73 billion.

According to the city, the extra money came from COVID-19 relief funds.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department will have the most money allocated from the budget at $269 million. City officials say that's $4 million more than the recommended amount.

This will allow KCPD to recruit an additional 150 officers as well as increase pay for officers, civilian staff, the communications unit and 911 call-takers, according to the city.

A partial breakdown of the budget is below:



Housing Trust Fund: $12.5 million

Tenants Right to Counsel Program: $2.5 million

Emergency Rental Assistance Program: $40 million

Public Works: $145 million

Police: $269 million

Budget funds will also be used for litter cleanup, snow removal vehicles, dangerous buildings demolition and increased tree planting, among others.

