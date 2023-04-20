Kansas City, Missouri, City Council planning 'no-confidence vote' on City Manager Brian Platt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson says she’s part of an effort to hold a no-confidence vote for City Manager Brian Platt.

KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Sarah Plake spoke to Robinson Thursday, during which Robinson detailed efforts that are underway to schedule a committee meeting where people would have the chance to "air grievances" about Platt.

Robinson says the council would then hold a "no confidence" vote.

The timing of the effort wasn't immediately clear, though the City Council is set to hold its regularly-scheduled legislative meeting Thursday afternoon.

Part of Robinson's effort includes a call for members of the Urban Summit to attend Thursday's meeting calling for change.

Robinson told KSHB 41 the council has received complaints about how Platt is running his office and the city's government.

The complaints range from items being taken out of the budget from ordinances passed, issues with hiring practices in the Kansas City Fire Department, and other general "micromanagement."

Platt was hired in October 2020 after he previously served as city manager in Jersey City, New Jersey.

At the time, there was controversy in the selection process in hiring Platt.

Just two days before the full city council approved Platt, The Jersey Times leaked his hiring in a now-deleted article.

Members of the KCMO City Council were upset Platt's hiring was leaked before the full council voted.

Councilman Eric Bunch (4th District) said Thursday he knew of the effort but did not plan to support it.

"I am aware and I do not intend to support Councilwoman Robinson's resolution," Bunch told KSHB 41. "I only heard about this resolution this morning from other colleagues. I think this is unnecessarily divisive and I prefer to address personnel issues in a more deliberative and collaborative process. I support the City Manager and have no intention of supporting any changes in that role."

KSHB 41 has reached out to the city's press secretary, Mayor Quinton Lucas' office and several other council members for reaction. This story will be updated as they are received.

