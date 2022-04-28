Kansas City, Missouri, City Council to hear about illegal dumping audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will hear about an illegal dumping audit of the city, as it continues to be a problem.

The audit will be presented at the city's business session at Thursday's meeting at 2 p.m. It's going to give an inside look at how well city officials are addressing illegal dumping.

The last time this audit took place was in 1996 . It said that it is a "major problem city wide" and back then, the city was spending more than $400,000 a year on clean-up. Now, the city spends more than $2.5 million a year on cleaning up the illegal dumping, which doesn't include clean up neighborhoods and litter control efforts.

Even more than 25 years later after that last audit, illegal dumping is still a problem.

"This is an extremely basic rule. And it really just comes down to disrespect," Alan Ashurst, an illegal dumping investigator, said. "Because some of these folks don't have these abilities to follow these basic rules, they have no respect for their neighborhood, we have to have a department spending taxpayer dollars paying people like myself so people don't throw their garbage on the street,"

Call 816-513-DUMP (3867) to report illegal dumping. The city said they try to get to the problem within 24 to 36 hours. If it's a bigger issue, it might take longer.

Here is what the city is doing to try to combat illegal dumping.