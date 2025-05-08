Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to hire Mario Vasquez as City Manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted Thursday to approve the hiring of Mario Vasquez as City Manager.

The vote was 11-2.

The two no votes were from 5th District At-Large City Councilman Darrell Curls and Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement after the vote the appointment was made "after careful deliberation following public interviews with finalists on May 1."

Vasquez was working as an Assistant City Manager and Director of City Planning and Development.

"After interviewing all qualified candidates, Mario Vasquez emerged as the clear choice to lead our city administration," Mayor Lucas said in the statement released by his office. "His extensive experience in urban planning, economic development, and project management, combined with his 28-year dedication to Kansas City, made him the ideal candidate to guide our city forward."

In his current role as assistant city manager, he has overseen more than $600 million in public-private development initiatives and capital projects, the news release states.

He's worked for the city for 28 years, beginning his career as an entry-level planner in 1997, according to the news release from the Mayor's Office.

Vasquez beat out two other finalists for the job: Interim City Manager Kamiko Brown Gilmore and Former Assistant City Manager and Director of Aviation, Patrick Klein

Brown Gilmore served as Interim City Manager since the City Council voted unanimously on March 27 to remove Brian Platt from the City Manager position.

"Kimiko is an incredible public servant who’s done great work in our city,” Mayor Lucas stated in the news release. "I am thankful for her steady leadership throughout her time as Interim City Manager and look forward to her continued work on behalf of the people of Kansas City.”

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan reported on March 27 that after the council returned from a special session, Lucas shared a "non-exhaustive" list of reasons the council took action:



Failure to effectively establish goals and visions for city departments

Loss of confidence from leaders on the council and among city staff

Failure to mitigate risk

Failure to take criticism

Ineffectiveness in handling personnel matters

Platt was hired as City Manager in 2020.

The council extended his contract in 2024, which paid him $308,000 per year.

